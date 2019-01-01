ñol

The Chiba Bank
(OTCPK:CHBAY)
27.90
00
At close: May 12
29.26
1.3600[4.87%]
After Hours: 8:59AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.9 - 34.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 147.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E9.66
50d Avg. Price29.29
Div / Yield0.98/3.52%
Payout Ratio14.79
EPS62.15
Total Float-

The Chiba Bank (OTC:CHBAY), Dividends

The Chiba Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash The Chiba Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

The Chiba Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next The Chiba Bank (CHBAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Chiba Bank.

Q
What date did I need to own The Chiba Bank (CHBAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Chiba Bank (CHBAY). The last dividend payout was on July 16, 2012 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next The Chiba Bank (CHBAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Chiba Bank (CHBAY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on July 16, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for The Chiba Bank (OTCPK:CHBAY)?
A

The most current yield for The Chiba Bank (CHBAY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 16, 2012

