Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTC:CGUSY), Dividends

Casino Guichard-Perrachon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Casino Guichard-Perrachon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Casino Guichard-Perrachon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on June 27, 2012.
