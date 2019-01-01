ñol

Casino Guichard-Perrachon
(OTCPK:CGUSY)
3.92
00
At close: May 17
6.80
2.88[73.47%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.31 - 6.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 540.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTC:CGUSY), Dividends

Casino Guichard-Perrachon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Casino Guichard-Perrachon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 29, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Casino Guichard-Perrachon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casino Guichard-Perrachon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on June 27, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY). The last dividend payout was on June 27, 2012 and was $0.31

Q
How much per share is the next Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on June 27, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY)?
A

Casino Guichard-Perrachon has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) was $0.31 and was paid out next on June 27, 2012.

