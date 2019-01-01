QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CGN Power is the larger of two major nuclear power producers in China. It operates 25 nuclear generation units, with 14 units in Guangdong and the rest in Guangxi, Fujian, and Liaoning provinces at a consolidated capacity of 28 gigawatts as of July 2021. The company has six units under construction, which are expected to add 6 GW to its total capacity. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, through China General Nuclear Power, controls 58% of CGN Power.

Analyst Ratings

CGN Power Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGN Power Co (CGNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGN Power Co (OTCPK: CGNWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CGN Power Co's (CGNWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGN Power Co.

Q

What is the target price for CGN Power Co (CGNWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CGN Power Co

Q

Current Stock Price for CGN Power Co (CGNWF)?

A

The stock price for CGN Power Co (OTCPK: CGNWF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Jan 26 2021 17:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CGN Power Co (CGNWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGN Power Co.

Q

When is CGN Power Co (OTCPK:CGNWF) reporting earnings?

A

CGN Power Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CGN Power Co (CGNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGN Power Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CGN Power Co (CGNWF) operate in?

A

CGN Power Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.