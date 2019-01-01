CGN Power is the larger of two major nuclear power producers in China. It operates 25 nuclear generation units, with 14 units in Guangdong and the rest in Guangxi, Fujian, and Liaoning provinces at a consolidated capacity of 28 gigawatts as of July 2021. The company has six units under construction, which are expected to add 6 GW to its total capacity. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, through China General Nuclear Power, controls 58% of CGN Power.