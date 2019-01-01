Chugoku Electric Power Company, Inc. is a Japanese electric utility company primarily serving the industrial region of Chugoku on the western end of Japan's main island of Honshu. The company is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of energy. Chugoku Electric owns and operates a portfolio of thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric power plants located primarily in its home region. While most of these energy-generating facilities are hydroelectric, the vast majority of the company's total energy production comes from its thermal sites. Chugoku Electric generates revenue mainly from the sale of electric power to commercial and industrial customers in Chugoku. The company also owns assets and offers consulting and training services throughout Southeast Asia.