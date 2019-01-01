Celadon Group (OTC:CGIP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Celadon Group
Celadon Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) was reported by Loop Capital on October 2, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting CGIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) was provided by Loop Capital, and Celadon Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Celadon Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Celadon Group was filed on October 2, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 2, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Celadon Group (CGIP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Celadon Group (CGIP) is trading at is $0.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
