|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Celadon Group.
The latest price target for Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) was reported by Loop Capital on October 2, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CGIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:48:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Celadon Group.
Celadon Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Celadon Group.
Celadon Group is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.