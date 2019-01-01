Celadon Group Inc is a United States based company truckload freight transportation provider. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides long haul, regional, local, dedicated, intermodal, temperature-protect, and expedited freight service across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers freight brokerage services, freight management, as well as supply chain management solutions, including logistics, warehousing, and distribution. The operating segments of the company are Asset-based, Asset-light and Equipment leasing and services.