Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Celadon Group Inc is a United States based company truckload freight transportation provider. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides long haul, regional, local, dedicated, intermodal, temperature-protect, and expedited freight service across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers freight brokerage services, freight management, as well as supply chain management solutions, including logistics, warehousing, and distribution. The operating segments of the company are Asset-based, Asset-light and Equipment leasing and services.

Celadon Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celadon Group (CGIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celadon Group's (CGIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Celadon Group.

Q

What is the target price for Celadon Group (CGIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) was reported by Loop Capital on October 2, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CGIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celadon Group (CGIP)?

A

The stock price for Celadon Group (OTCEM: CGIP) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:48:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celadon Group (CGIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celadon Group.

Q

When is Celadon Group (OTCEM:CGIP) reporting earnings?

A

Celadon Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Celadon Group (CGIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celadon Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Celadon Group (CGIP) operate in?

A

Celadon Group is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.