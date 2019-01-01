QQQ
China Gas Holdings is involved in the wholesale and retail businesses of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas in China. As of fiscal 2021 (ended March 31, 2021), the group had secured a total of 642 piped gas concessions, 557 compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations for vehicles, and 113 LPG distribution projects in China. In total, CGH has connected 40.2 million residential households and achieved a penetration rate of 60.8%.

China Gas Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Gas Holdings (CGHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Gas Holdings (OTCPK: CGHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Gas Holdings's (CGHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Gas Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for China Gas Holdings (CGHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Gas Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for China Gas Holdings (CGHOF)?

A

The stock price for China Gas Holdings (OTCPK: CGHOF) is $1.72 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:28:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Gas Holdings (CGHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Gas Holdings.

Q

When is China Gas Holdings (OTCPK:CGHOF) reporting earnings?

A

China Gas Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Gas Holdings (CGHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Gas Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does China Gas Holdings (CGHOF) operate in?

A

China Gas Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.