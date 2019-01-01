China Gas Holdings is involved in the wholesale and retail businesses of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas in China. As of fiscal 2021 (ended March 31, 2021), the group had secured a total of 642 piped gas concessions, 557 compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations for vehicles, and 113 LPG distribution projects in China. In total, CGH has connected 40.2 million residential households and achieved a penetration rate of 60.8%.