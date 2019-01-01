QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
23.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.16
EPS
0.4
Shares
66M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CF Energy Corp is a natural gas distribution company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the distribution of natural gas for commercial, industrial, and residential users in the People's Republic of China. The group focuses on four sectors namely natural gas supply, natural gas pipeline installation and connection services, and integrated smart energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading. Its segments include Gas distribution utility and CNG vehicles refuelling.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CF Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CF Energy (CGFEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CF Energy (OTCPK: CGFEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CF Energy's (CGFEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CF Energy.

Q

What is the target price for CF Energy (CGFEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CF Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for CF Energy (CGFEF)?

A

The stock price for CF Energy (OTCPK: CGFEF) is $0.354 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 17:54:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CF Energy (CGFEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CF Energy.

Q

When is CF Energy (OTCPK:CGFEF) reporting earnings?

A

CF Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CF Energy (CGFEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CF Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does CF Energy (CGFEF) operate in?

A

CF Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.