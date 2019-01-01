QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
CGE Energy Inc is a developer of long-term energy projects which solve the energy challenges of their commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The company provides solutions both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption, lower their operating and maintenance costs, realize environmental benefits and receive positive cash flow.

CGE Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGE Energy (CGEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGE Energy (OTCPK: CGEI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CGE Energy's (CGEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGE Energy.

Q

What is the target price for CGE Energy (CGEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CGE Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for CGE Energy (CGEI)?

A

The stock price for CGE Energy (OTCPK: CGEI) is $0.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:43:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CGE Energy (CGEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGE Energy.

Q

When is CGE Energy (OTCPK:CGEI) reporting earnings?

A

CGE Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CGE Energy (CGEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGE Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does CGE Energy (CGEI) operate in?

A

CGE Energy is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.