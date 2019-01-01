QQQ
CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in generation and supply of electricity and steam, construction and operation of power stations and other associated facilities in PRC and Korea. Its reportable segments include Power plants in the PRC; Power plants in Korea; Management companies. CGN New Energy primarily generates revenue through the sale of electricity produced by its gas-fired and coal-fired plants.

CGN New Energy Hldgs Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (CGEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (OTCPK: CGEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CGN New Energy Hldgs Co's (CGEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGN New Energy Hldgs Co.

Q

What is the target price for CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (CGEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CGN New Energy Hldgs Co

Q

Current Stock Price for CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (CGEGF)?

A

The stock price for CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (OTCPK: CGEGF) is $

Q

Does CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (CGEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGN New Energy Hldgs Co.

Q

When is CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (OTCPK:CGEGF) reporting earnings?

A

CGN New Energy Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (CGEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGN New Energy Hldgs Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CGN New Energy Hldgs Co (CGEGF) operate in?

A

CGN New Energy Hldgs Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.