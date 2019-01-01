Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of gold and a hundred per cent owned licenses in Ireland, within the Longford-Down Massif deposit. The firm's main objective is to make substantial returns for shareholders through the discovery and development of economic gold deposits in the North of Ireland and in Northern Finland. Its projects include gold antimony results from Clontibret, new gold mineralization at Glenish and gold-in bedrock at Slieve Glah. The business operates in two segments being Irish exploration assets: gold exploration assets in Ireland; and Finnish exploration assets: gold exploration assets in Finland.