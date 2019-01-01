QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
10.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of gold and a hundred per cent owned licenses in Ireland, within the Longford-Down Massif deposit. The firm's main objective is to make substantial returns for shareholders through the discovery and development of economic gold deposits in the North of Ireland and in Northern Finland. Its projects include gold antimony results from Clontibret, new gold mineralization at Glenish and gold-in bedrock at Slieve Glah. The business operates in two segments being Irish exploration assets: gold exploration assets in Ireland; and Finnish exploration assets: gold exploration assets in Finland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Conroy Gold & Natural Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conroy Gold & Natural Res (CGDNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conroy Gold & Natural Res (OTCEM: CGDNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conroy Gold & Natural Res's (CGDNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conroy Gold & Natural Res.

Q

What is the target price for Conroy Gold & Natural Res (CGDNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conroy Gold & Natural Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Conroy Gold & Natural Res (CGDNF)?

A

The stock price for Conroy Gold & Natural Res (OTCEM: CGDNF) is $0.26 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 14:24:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conroy Gold & Natural Res (CGDNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conroy Gold & Natural Res.

Q

When is Conroy Gold & Natural Res (OTCEM:CGDNF) reporting earnings?

A

Conroy Gold & Natural Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conroy Gold & Natural Res (CGDNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conroy Gold & Natural Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Conroy Gold & Natural Res (CGDNF) operate in?

A

Conroy Gold & Natural Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.