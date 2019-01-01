QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Growth Development Inc is the largest investor, owner and manager of commercial real estate in the capital city of Taiyuan, located in the Shanxi Province of southern China. The company owns and manages around 4,200 commercial units within its six strategically located shopping centers, servicing an urban population of more than 3.4 million people.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Growth Development Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Growth Development (CGDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Growth Development (OTCEM: CGDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Growth Development's (CGDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Growth Development.

Q

What is the target price for China Growth Development (CGDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Growth Development

Q

Current Stock Price for China Growth Development (CGDI)?

A

The stock price for China Growth Development (OTCEM: CGDI) is $0.005 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 14:47:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Growth Development (CGDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Growth Development.

Q

When is China Growth Development (OTCEM:CGDI) reporting earnings?

A

China Growth Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Growth Development (CGDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Growth Development.

Q

What sector and industry does China Growth Development (CGDI) operate in?

A

China Growth Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.