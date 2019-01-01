ñol

A2B Australia
(OTCPK:CGAAY)
1.93
00
At close: Apr 13
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.81 - 1.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap117M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

A2B Australia (OTC:CGAAY), Dividends

A2B Australia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash A2B Australia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

A2B Australia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next A2B Australia (CGAAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for A2B Australia.

Q
What date did I need to own A2B Australia (CGAAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for A2B Australia.

Q
How much per share is the next A2B Australia (CGAAY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for A2B Australia (CGAAY) will be on March 27, 2012 and will be $0.32

Q
What is the dividend yield for A2B Australia (OTCPK:CGAAY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for A2B Australia.

