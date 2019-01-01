ñol

Chinasoft Intl
(OTCPK:CFTLF)
0.7676
00
At close: May 13
1.1185
0.3509[45.71%]
After Hours: 6:44AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.68 - 3.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 11K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E13.4
50d Avg. Price0.8
Div / Yield0/0.54%
Payout Ratio6.2
EPS-
Total Float-

Chinasoft Intl (OTC:CFTLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Chinasoft Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Chinasoft Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Chinasoft Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Chinasoft Intl (OTCPK:CFTLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Chinasoft Intl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chinasoft Intl (OTCPK:CFTLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Chinasoft Intl

Q
What were Chinasoft Intl’s (OTCPK:CFTLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Chinasoft Intl

