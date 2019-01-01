QQQ
Chinasoft International Ltd provides information technology services in two segments based on service type. The technical professional business segment, which generates the majority of revenue, provides services that include business and IT consulting, application development, system integration, product engineering, and enterprise management. The Internet IT services business segment provides cloud-based consulting services. The majority of the revenue comes from the People's Republic of China.

Chinasoft Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chinasoft Intl (CFTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chinasoft Intl (OTCPK: CFTLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chinasoft Intl's (CFTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chinasoft Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Chinasoft Intl (CFTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chinasoft Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Chinasoft Intl (CFTLF)?

A

The stock price for Chinasoft Intl (OTCPK: CFTLF) is $1.07 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:48:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chinasoft Intl (CFTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chinasoft Intl.

Q

When is Chinasoft Intl (OTCPK:CFTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Chinasoft Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chinasoft Intl (CFTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chinasoft Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Chinasoft Intl (CFTLF) operate in?

A

Chinasoft Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.