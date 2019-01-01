ñol

Communities First Finl
(OTCQX:CFST)
54.00
00
At close: May 27
58.14
4.1400[7.67%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low53.55 - 54
52 Week High/Low41.55 - 65
Open / Close54 / 54
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 2.4K
Mkt Cap167.8M
P/E7.59
50d Avg. Price58.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.86
Total Float-

Communities First Finl (OTC:CFST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Communities First Finl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Communities First Finl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Communities First Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Communities First Finl (OTCQX:CFST) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Communities First Finl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Communities First Finl (OTCQX:CFST)?
A

There are no earnings for Communities First Finl

Q
What were Communities First Finl’s (OTCQX:CFST) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Communities First Finl

