QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engages in the provision of domestic commercial banking services. It offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, money market accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its services include cashier's checks, direct deposit, wire transfers, notary services, night depository, and bank by mail.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Community First Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community First Bancorp (CFOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community First Bancorp (OTCPK: CFOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community First Bancorp's (CFOK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community First Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Community First Bancorp (CFOK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community First Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Community First Bancorp (CFOK)?

A

The stock price for Community First Bancorp (OTCPK: CFOK) is $9 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:01:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community First Bancorp (CFOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Community First Bancorp.

Q

When is Community First Bancorp (OTCPK:CFOK) reporting earnings?

A

Community First Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community First Bancorp (CFOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community First Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Community First Bancorp (CFOK) operate in?

A

Community First Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.