Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conformis missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conformis's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 0.04 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.07 0.17 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 15.61M 14.61M 33.00M 13.77M Revenue Actual 15.42M 14.25M 56.35M 13.84M

