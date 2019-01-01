COFINIMMO SICAFI SA by Cofinimmo S.A. Stock (OTC:CFMOF), Dividends

COFINIMMO SICAFI SA by Cofinimmo S.A. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash COFINIMMO SICAFI SA by Cofinimmo S.A. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.