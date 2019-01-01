QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
44M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
382.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
China Nonferrous Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company's geographical segment include United Kingdom, China, and Tajikistan. It derives a majority of revenue from Tajikistan. The company projects include the Pakrut Gold Project and Pakrut Licence Area.

China Nonferrous Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Nonferrous Gold (CFEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Nonferrous Gold (OTCPK: CFEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Nonferrous Gold's (CFEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Nonferrous Gold.

Q

What is the target price for China Nonferrous Gold (CFEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Nonferrous Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for China Nonferrous Gold (CFEGF)?

A

The stock price for China Nonferrous Gold (OTCPK: CFEGF) is $0.115 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Nonferrous Gold (CFEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Nonferrous Gold.

Q

When is China Nonferrous Gold (OTCPK:CFEGF) reporting earnings?

A

China Nonferrous Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Nonferrous Gold (CFEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Nonferrous Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does China Nonferrous Gold (CFEGF) operate in?

A

China Nonferrous Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.