CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting CFB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.15% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) was provided by Stephens & Co., and CrossFirst Bankshares maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CrossFirst Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CrossFirst Bankshares was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $17.00. The current price CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) is trading at is $13.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.