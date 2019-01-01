ñol

CF Industries Holdings
(NYSE:CF)
95.745
-0.965[-1.00%]
At close: May 27
95.72
-0.0250[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low92.13 - 95.95
52 Week High/Low43.19 - 113.49
Open / Close95.95 / 95.72
Float / Outstanding161.1M / 208.6M
Vol / Avg.4M / 4.2M
Mkt Cap20B
P/E12.35
50d Avg. Price101.4
Div / Yield1.6/1.67%
Payout Ratio15.48
EPS4.23
Total Float161.1M

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), Dividends

CF Industries Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CF Industries Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.68%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CF Industries Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CF Industries Holdings (CF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CF Industries Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own CF Industries Holdings (CF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for CF Industries Holdings ($CF) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of CF Industries Holdings (CF) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next CF Industries Holdings (CF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for CF Industries Holdings (CF) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF)?
A

CF Industries Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CF Industries Holdings (CF) was $0.40 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

