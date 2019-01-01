QQQ
Parent Capital Corp, formerly Century Energy Ltd is a public resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company operates in one reportable segment, being the resource industry. Its assets are located in Canada.

Parent Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Parent Capital (CEYFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parent Capital (OTCGM: CEYFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parent Capital's (CEYFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parent Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Parent Capital (CEYFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parent Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Parent Capital (CEYFF)?

A

The stock price for Parent Capital (OTCGM: CEYFF) is $0.20566 last updated Tue Apr 20 2021 15:58:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parent Capital (CEYFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parent Capital.

Q

When is Parent Capital (OTCGM:CEYFF) reporting earnings?

A

Parent Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parent Capital (CEYFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parent Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Parent Capital (CEYFF) operate in?

A

Parent Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.