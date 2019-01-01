ñol

Eaton Vance CA Muni
(AMEX:CEV)
11.16
0.24[2.20%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low11.04 - 11.26
52 Week High/Low10.18 - 14.55
Open / Close11.26 / 11.16
Float / Outstanding- / 7.1M
Vol / Avg.52.9K / 28.5K
Mkt Cap79.6M
P/E21.67
50d Avg. Price10.89
Div / Yield0.57/5.06%
Payout Ratio109.75
EPS-
Total Float-

Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV), Dividends

Eaton Vance CA Muni issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eaton Vance CA Muni generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.35%

Annual Dividend

$0.5652

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eaton Vance CA Muni Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eaton Vance CA Muni. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 19, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV). The last dividend payout was on May 19, 2022 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 19, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV)?
A

Eaton Vance CA Muni has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 19, 2022.

