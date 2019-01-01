Century Global Commodities Corp is a diversified company and primarily engaged in exploration and mining activities with assets in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, Canada. It also has operations in the distribution of food in China. Its segments include the Mining segment, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Canada and the investment in global mining securities; the Food segment, which engages in the distribution of food and the provision of food service in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and the Corporate segment, which mainly represents the group's corporate and managerial functions. It derives majority of the revenue from Food segment.