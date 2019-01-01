QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
24.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
98.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Century Global Commodities Corp is a diversified company and primarily engaged in exploration and mining activities with assets in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, Canada. It also has operations in the distribution of food in China. Its segments include the Mining segment, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Canada and the investment in global mining securities; the Food segment, which engages in the distribution of food and the provision of food service in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and the Corporate segment, which mainly represents the group's corporate and managerial functions. It derives majority of the revenue from Food segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Century Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Century Global (CEUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Century Global (OTCPK: CEUMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Century Global's (CEUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Century Global.

Q

What is the target price for Century Global (CEUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Century Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Century Global (CEUMF)?

A

The stock price for Century Global (OTCPK: CEUMF) is $0.25 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:01:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Century Global (CEUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Century Global.

Q

When is Century Global (OTCPK:CEUMF) reporting earnings?

A

Century Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Century Global (CEUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Century Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Century Global (CEUMF) operate in?

A

Century Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.