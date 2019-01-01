Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp
(NASDAQ:CETU)
$10.43
-0.02[-0.19%]
Last update: 7:38AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$10.43
0[0.00%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 16.462KMkt Cap78.557M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range10.090 - 11.260

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETU) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Cetus Capital Acq Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Cetus Capital Acq. Cetus Capital Acq issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data
Q

When does Cetus Capital Acq (CETU) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cetus Capital Acq.

Q

What date did I need to own Cetus Capital Acq (CETU) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cetus Capital Acq.

Q

How much per share is the next Cetus Capital Acq (CETU) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cetus Capital Acq.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Cetus Capital Acq (NASDAQ:CETU)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cetus Capital Acq.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Cetus Capital Acq (CETU) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Cetus Capital Acq.

Q

Why is Cetus Capital Acq (CETU) dividend considered low?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Cetus Capital Acq.

Q

Is Cetus Capital Acq (CETU) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Cetus Capital Acq (CETU) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

