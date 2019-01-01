ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Central Secs
(AMEX:CET)
38.2899
0.9399[2.52%]
At close: May 27
39.5938
1.3039[3.41%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low37.52 - 38.4
52 Week High/Low36.26 - 45.14
Open / Close37.52 / 38.4
Float / Outstanding14.9M / 27.3M
Vol / Avg.21.5K / 24.1K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E2.85
50d Avg. Price39.49
Div / Yield3.75/9.77%
Payout Ratio27.84
EPS-
Total Float14.9M

Central Secs (AMEX:CET), Dividends

Central Secs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Central Secs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

16.1%

Annual Dividend

$7.1

Last Dividend

Nov 15

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Central Secs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Central Secs (CET) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Central Secs (CET) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Central Secs ($CET) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Central Secs (CET) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Central Secs (CET) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Central Secs (CET) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Central Secs (AMEX:CET)?
A

The most current yield for Central Secs (CET) is 1.10% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.