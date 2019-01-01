QQQ
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The company has a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America. It has three reporting segments: Gathering and Processing, Marketing, Supply and Logistics, and Storage and Transportation. The company serves various producers in unconventional shale plays located in across the United States. It generates maximum revenue from the Marketing, Supply and Logistics division.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.790 0.4500
REV1.170B1.380B210.000M

Analyst Ratings

Crestwood Equity Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crestwood Equity Partners's (CEQP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crestwood Equity Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting CEQP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.07% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)?

A

The stock price for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) is $28.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) reporting earnings?

A

Crestwood Equity Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crestwood Equity Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) operate in?

A

Crestwood Equity Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.