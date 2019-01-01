QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
CEO America Inc is the exclusive licensee's of the CREDITZ Digital Currency System in the United States and Canada. CREDITZ is a global marketing and loyalty payment system. The primary targets are online etailers, social networks, gaming and micro payments for content providers.

CEO America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CEO America (CEOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CEO America (OTCEM: CEOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CEO America's (CEOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CEO America.

Q

What is the target price for CEO America (CEOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CEO America

Q

Current Stock Price for CEO America (CEOA)?

A

The stock price for CEO America (OTCEM: CEOA) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 16:29:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CEO America (CEOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CEO America.

Q

When is CEO America (OTCEM:CEOA) reporting earnings?

A

CEO America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CEO America (CEOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CEO America.

Q

What sector and industry does CEO America (CEOA) operate in?

A

CEO America is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.