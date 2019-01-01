China Electronics Holdings Inc (OTC:CEHD), Dividends

ñol

China Electronics Holdings Inc
(OTC:CEHD)
0.38
00
At close: Apr 26

China Electronics Holdings Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Electronics Holdings Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

China Electronics Holdings Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Electronics Holdings Inc (CEHD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Electronics Holdings Inc.

Q
What date did I need to own China Electronics Holdings Inc (CEHD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Electronics Holdings Inc.

Q
How much per share is the next China Electronics Holdings Inc (CEHD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Electronics Holdings Inc.

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Electronics Holdings Inc (OTC:CEHD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Electronics Holdings Inc.

