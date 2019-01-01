Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA:CEF), Dividends

Sprott Physical Gold issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sprott Physical Gold generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Gold. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on November 14, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF). The last dividend payout was on November 14, 2012 and was $0.01
There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on November 14, 2012
Sprott Physical Gold has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) was $0.01 and was paid out next on November 14, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.