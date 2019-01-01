ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sprott Physical Gold
(ARCA:CEF)
17.77
0.07[0.40%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low17.68 - 17.87
52 Week High/Low16.75 - 20.44
Open / Close17.76 / 17.77
Float / Outstanding- / 218.9M
Vol / Avg.391.6K / 751.5K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E11.61
50d Avg. Price18.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.1
Total Float-

Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA:CEF), Dividends

Sprott Physical Gold issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sprott Physical Gold generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sprott Physical Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Gold. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on November 14, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF). The last dividend payout was on November 14, 2012 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on November 14, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA:CEF)?
A

Sprott Physical Gold has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sprott Physical Gold (CEF) was $0.01 and was paid out next on November 14, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.