Cal Dive International Inc is a marine contracting company. It provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage and light well intervention services to offshore oil and natural gas industry. The company operates in Gulf of Mexico, Outer continental shelf, northeastern U.S., Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East and Europe. It also owns diversified fleet of vessels including surface and saturation dive support vessels and construction barges. The firm generates majority of the revenues from the United States.