Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a roughly 1,740-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark's, SportChek, Party City, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70%).