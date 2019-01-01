QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
3.9/1.51%
52 Wk
195.03 - 273.4
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
25.57
Open
-
P/E
17.88
EPS
4.01
Shares
60.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a roughly 1,740-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark's, SportChek, Party City, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70%).

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canadian Tire Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Tire Corp (CDNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Tire Corp (OTCPK: CDNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Tire Corp's (CDNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Tire Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Tire Corp (CDNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Tire Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Tire Corp (CDNTF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Tire Corp (OTCPK: CDNTF) is $257.6 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 19:13:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Tire Corp (CDNTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Canadian Tire Corp (OTCPK:CDNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Tire Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Tire Corp (CDNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Tire Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Tire Corp (CDNTF) operate in?

A

Canadian Tire Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.