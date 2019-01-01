QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
44M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gambier Gold Corp is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and copper properties in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. The company's projects include Hemlo West Gold; Urban Barry Gold; and Detour West.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gambier Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gambier Gold (CDNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gambier Gold (OTCPK: CDNMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gambier Gold's (CDNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gambier Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Gambier Gold (CDNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gambier Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Gambier Gold (CDNMF)?

A

The stock price for Gambier Gold (OTCPK: CDNMF) is $0.05485 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:49:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gambier Gold (CDNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gambier Gold.

Q

When is Gambier Gold (OTCPK:CDNMF) reporting earnings?

A

Gambier Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gambier Gold (CDNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gambier Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Gambier Gold (CDNMF) operate in?

A

Gambier Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.