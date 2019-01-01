Canadian Tire Corp (OTC:CDNAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$3.060
Quarterly Revenue
$3.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$5.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Canadian Tire Corp using advanced sorting and filters.
Canadian Tire Corp Questions & Answers
When is Canadian Tire Corp (OTCPK:CDNAF) reporting earnings?
Canadian Tire Corp (CDNAF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Canadian Tire Corp (OTCPK:CDNAF)?
The Actual EPS was $2.21, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Canadian Tire Corp’s (OTCPK:CDNAF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.