Cascadia Investments Inc is an internet development company. It operates in the Pacific Northwest. The company's principal objective is to create equity and long-term earnings growth through the acquisition and development of its social media, gaming and other web-based business.

Cascadia Investments Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Cascadia Investments (CDIV) stock?

You can purchase shares of Cascadia Investments (OTCEM: CDIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Cascadia Investments's (CDIV) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Cascadia Investments.

What is the target price for Cascadia Investments (CDIV) stock?

There is no analysis for Cascadia Investments

Current Stock Price for Cascadia Investments (CDIV)?

The stock price for Cascadia Investments (OTCEM: CDIV) is $0.00001 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 13:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Cascadia Investments (CDIV) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Cascadia Investments.

When is Cascadia Investments (OTCEM:CDIV) reporting earnings?

Cascadia Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Cascadia Investments (CDIV) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Cascadia Investments.

What sector and industry does Cascadia Investments (CDIV) operate in?

Cascadia Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.