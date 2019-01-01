China Dongxiang (Group) (OTC:CDGXY), Dividends

China Dongxiang (Group) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Dongxiang (Group) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on October 3, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXY). The last dividend payout was on October 3, 2012 and was $0.09
There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on October 3, 2012
China Dongxiang (Group) has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXY) was $0.09 and was paid out next on October 3, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.