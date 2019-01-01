QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd is a passenger transportation company. The company organises itself into seven segments: public transportation services, taxi, bus station, automotive engineering services, inspection and testing services, car rental and leasing, and driving centre. Public transportation services, which contributes the majority of revenue, provides passenger transportation by bus and rail. Taxi, the next most significant segment, operates a fleet of taxicabs. The company is headquartered in Singapore, and derives the majority of revenue domestically.

ComfortDelGro Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ComfortDelGro Corp (CDGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ComfortDelGro Corp (OTCPK: CDGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ComfortDelGro Corp's (CDGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ComfortDelGro Corp.

Q

What is the target price for ComfortDelGro Corp (CDGLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ComfortDelGro Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for ComfortDelGro Corp (CDGLY)?

A

The stock price for ComfortDelGro Corp (OTCPK: CDGLY) is $21.81 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:23:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ComfortDelGro Corp (CDGLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 29, 2011.

Q

When is ComfortDelGro Corp (OTCPK:CDGLY) reporting earnings?

A

ComfortDelGro Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ComfortDelGro Corp (CDGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ComfortDelGro Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does ComfortDelGro Corp (CDGLY) operate in?

A

ComfortDelGro Corp is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.