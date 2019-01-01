QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Citadel EFT Inc provides credit card terminals and merchant account services to retailers. It's business is the processing of credit card payments ("Merchant Services").

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citadel EFT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citadel EFT (CDFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citadel EFT (OTCEM: CDFT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Citadel EFT's (CDFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citadel EFT.

Q

What is the target price for Citadel EFT (CDFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citadel EFT

Q

Current Stock Price for Citadel EFT (CDFT)?

A

The stock price for Citadel EFT (OTCEM: CDFT) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Apr 28 2021 19:04:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citadel EFT (CDFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citadel EFT.

Q

When is Citadel EFT (OTCEM:CDFT) reporting earnings?

A

Citadel EFT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citadel EFT (CDFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citadel EFT.

Q

What sector and industry does Citadel EFT (CDFT) operate in?

A

Citadel EFT is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.