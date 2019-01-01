ñol

Ceridian HCM Holding
(NYSE:CDAY)
57.875
1.075[1.89%]
At close: May 27
57.92
0.0450[0.08%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low57.27 - 58.4
52 Week High/Low48.93 - 130.37
Open / Close57.69 / 57.92
Float / Outstanding100M / 152.6M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap8.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price60.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float100M

Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ceridian HCM Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$293.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$293.3M

Earnings Recap

Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ceridian HCM Holding beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $58.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ceridian HCM Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.06 0.04 0.09
EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.09
Revenue Estimate 347.89M 313.96M 237.17M 222.64M
Revenue Actual 282.10M 257.20M 250.40M 234.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ceridian HCM Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Ceridian HCM Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) reporting earnings?
A

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Ceridian HCM Holding’s (NYSE:CDAY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $208.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

