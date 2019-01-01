Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ceridian HCM Holding beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $58.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ceridian HCM Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.06 0.04 0.09 EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.09 Revenue Estimate 347.89M 313.96M 237.17M 222.64M Revenue Actual 282.10M 257.20M 250.40M 234.50M

