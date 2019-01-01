ñol

Comcast Holdings ZONES
(NYSE:CCZ)
56.71
-1.39[-2.39%]
At close: May 26
60.95
4.2400[7.48%]
After Hours: 4:57PM EDT

Comcast Holdings ZONES (NYSE:CCZ), Dividends

Comcast Holdings ZONES issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Comcast Holdings ZONES generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.01%

Annual Dividend

$1.5784

Last Dividend

Oct 1, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Comcast Holdings ZONES Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comcast Holdings ZONES. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.39

Q
How much per share is the next Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Comcast Holdings ZONES (NYSE:CCZ)?
A

Comcast Holdings ZONES has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ) was $0.39 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

