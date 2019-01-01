Comcast Holdings ZONES (NYSE:CCZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Comcast Holdings ZONES
Comcast Holdings ZONES Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Comcast Holdings ZONES (NYSE: CCZ) was reported by JP Morgan on January 25, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $49.00 expecting CCZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.67% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Comcast Holdings ZONES (NYSE: CCZ) was provided by JP Morgan, and Comcast Holdings ZONES maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Comcast Holdings ZONES, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Comcast Holdings ZONES was filed on January 25, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 25, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $49.00. The current price Comcast Holdings ZONES (CCZ) is trading at is $61.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
