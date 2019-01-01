Green River Gold Corp is engaged in the business of location, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, including alluvial gold properties. It also provides services to the placer mining industry, selling equipment and supplies, renting placer mining claims and equipment, and providing permitting and consulting services. Its operating segments are retail division and mining division. The majority of its revenue comes from the Retail segment, which sells larger mining equipment, including refurbished used mining equipment and new equipment manufactured by a related Company.