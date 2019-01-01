ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Code Chain New Continent
(OTC:CCNCW)
0.0361
00
At close: May 26
0.095
0.0589[163.16%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Code Chain New Continent (OTC:CCNCW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Code Chain New Continent reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$15.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Code Chain New Continent using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Code Chain New Continent Questions & Answers

Q
When is Code Chain New Continent (OTC:CCNCW) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Code Chain New Continent

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Code Chain New Continent (OTC:CCNCW)?
A

There are no earnings for Code Chain New Continent

Q
What were Code Chain New Continent’s (OTC:CCNCW) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Code Chain New Continent

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.