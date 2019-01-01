ñol

Concord Medical Services
(NYSE:CCM)
1.60
0.15[10.34%]
At close: May 27
1.99
0.3900[24.37%]
After Hours: 8:31AM EDT
Day High/Low1.49 - 1.64
52 Week High/Low1.15 - 3.49
Open / Close1.54 / 1.64
Float / Outstanding- / 43.4M
Vol / Avg.3.5K / 5.8K
Mkt Cap69.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.42
Total Float-

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM), Dividends

Concord Medical Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Concord Medical Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.00%
0

Last Dividend

Dec 28, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Concord Medical Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Concord Medical Services (CCM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concord Medical Services. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on January 30, 2016.

Q
What date did I need to own Concord Medical Services (CCM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concord Medical Services (CCM). The last dividend payout was on January 30, 2016 and was $0.33

Q
How much per share is the next Concord Medical Services (CCM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concord Medical Services (CCM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on January 30, 2016

Q
What is the dividend yield for Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)?
A

Concord Medical Services has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Concord Medical Services (CCM) was $0.33 and was paid out next on January 30, 2016.

