Capital City Bank Group
(NASDAQ:CCBG)
26.98
0.43[1.62%]
At close: May 27
26.98
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low26.4 - 26.99
52 Week High/Low22.02 - 29
Open / Close26.4 / 26.98
Float / Outstanding11.5M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.15K / 21.3K
Mkt Cap457.2M
P/E14.35
50d Avg. Price26.03
Div / Yield0.64/2.37%
Payout Ratio33.51
EPS0.5
Total Float11.5M

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG), Dividends

Capital City Bank Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Capital City Bank Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.30%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Mar 7

Next Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Capital City Bank Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Capital City Bank Group ($CCBG) will be on June 20, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)?
A

The most current yield for Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) is 2.41% and is payable next on June 20, 2022

