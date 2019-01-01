Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cboe Global Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $52.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cboe Global Markets's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.53
|1.42
|1.33
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|1.70
|1.45
|1.38
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|385.74M
|368.28M
|341.32M
|353.75M
|Revenue Actual
|390.50M
|369.50M
|350.60M
|365.50M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Cboe Global Markets using advanced sorting and filters.
Cboe Global Markets Questions & Answers
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.86.
The Actual Revenue was $266.9M, which beat the estimate of $266.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.