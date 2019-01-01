ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cboe Global Markets
(BATS:CBOE)
111.84
2.44[2.23%]
At close: May 27
111.85
0.0100[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low109 - 111.85
52 Week High/Low103.82 - 139
Open / Close109.29 / 111.85
Float / Outstanding93.5M / 106.2M
Vol / Avg.491.9K / 676.1K
Mkt Cap11.9B
P/E23.95
50d Avg. Price112.98
Div / Yield1.92/1.72%
Payout Ratio29.55
EPS1.02
Total Float-

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cboe Global Markets reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$1.730

Quarterly Revenue

$418.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$974.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cboe Global Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was up $52.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cboe Global Markets's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.53 1.42 1.33 1.40
EPS Actual 1.70 1.45 1.38 1.53
Revenue Estimate 385.74M 368.28M 341.32M 353.75M
Revenue Actual 390.50M 369.50M 350.60M 365.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cboe Global Markets using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Cboe Global Markets Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) reporting earnings?
A

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Q
What were Cboe Global Markets’s (BATS:CBOE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $266.9M, which beat the estimate of $266.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.