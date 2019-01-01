CBL & Associates Properties Inc is a U.S.-based real estate investment trust. The company engages in managing, acquiring, and leasing residential and commercial properties. Its portfolio of properties spans 24 states, mostly in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States. CBL's sales predominantly derive from leasing arrangements with retail tenants. The company also generates revenue from management and development fees, as well as sales of its real estate assets. CBL expands its portfolio of assets through activities such as redevelopment, renovation, and expansion.