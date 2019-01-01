QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CoBank ACB is engaged in providing cooperative banking services. It provides loans, leases, export financing, and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water, and communications providers. The firm provides a broad range of loans and other financial services through three operating segments: Agribusiness, Farm Credit Banking and Rural Infrastructure.

CoBank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CoBank (CBKLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CoBank (OTC: CBKLP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CoBank's (CBKLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CoBank.

Q

What is the target price for CoBank (CBKLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CoBank

Q

Current Stock Price for CoBank (CBKLP)?

A

The stock price for CoBank (OTC: CBKLP) is $99.96 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:36:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CoBank (CBKLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is CoBank (OTC:CBKLP) reporting earnings?

A

CoBank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CoBank (CBKLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CoBank.

Q

What sector and industry does CoBank (CBKLP) operate in?

A

CoBank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.