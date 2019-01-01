CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC), Dividends

CBC Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CBC Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for CBC Holding. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 8, 2015.
